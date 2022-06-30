 

Michelle Andrews
Share on Facebook
Share
  • Blog Posts
  • Events
  • Photos
  • Photo Albums
  • Videos
 

Michelle Andrews's Page

Gifts Received

Gift

Michelle Andrews has not received any gifts yet

Give Michelle Andrews a Gift

Latest Activity

Michelle Andrews is now a member of San Pedro News Pilot
1 hour ago
Welcome Them!

Profile Information

I'm a San Pedro
Native
Who referred you to the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?
Self
My place to eat in San Pedro
Busy Bee Market
My favorite San Pedro celebrity
Self
My place to grab a drink in San Pedro
Harold's Place
My place to shop in San Pedro
San Pedro Surf Shop
A little about me
Born and raised
My San Pedro hangout
Home
MSHS or SPHS
Sphs

Comment Wall

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

  • No comments yet!
 
 
 

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Profile IconMichelle Andrews, Karen Soto, Louise Reichlin and 6 more joined San Pedro News Pilot
1 hour ago
Profile Icon via Twitter
MEETINGS ON DEMAND: Replay yesterday's meeting of the Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners. (Regular Meeting o… https://t.co/0mgERMLMto
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka provides an update on container dwell time and cargo throughput… https://t.co/UXv7LJ5otz
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
The four-day event kicks off today! Visit #AmericasPort during #LAFleetWeek2022 to tour @USNavy ships and see demon… https://t.co/pV1R97Ytky
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @asiasquawkbox: Dwell times at @PortofLA are now shorter, says executive director Gene Seroka of the seaport. https://t.co/1xFDD50Jm8
TwitterFriday · Reply · Retweet
Lisa posted events
Friday
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @LAWaterfront: The @USNavy ships are here for @LAFleetWeek! Join @PortofLA in welcoming the fleet with TWO community parties -- one in S…
TwitterThursday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
The Port of Los Angeles is proud to welcome the sailors and Marines aboard @USNavy amphibious transport dock ship U… https://t.co/MoCmOgnqjr
TwitterWednesday · Reply · Retweet

© 2022   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service