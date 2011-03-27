Sheena Tahilramani's Page

Hip Hop Artist Seven Da Pantha breaks down his Latest EP "K4G 1.5" w/ Mistah Wilson + Why Every Musician Should Use Bandcamp + Figg Newton: The Hardest Blood Rapper Out Right Now + Ajane + Ralph Rabago + Fikayo Aderoju + Dylan Spangler + Davon Michel + Salah Amrani + Éleven Khade + Leonne Brito + much more...See More
Despite the fact that fireworks are banned in Los Angeles and many of its sister cities, they really know how to do the Fourth of July right. My wife loves firework displays. In LA alone, we've seen fireworks from the Colorado St. bridge in Pasadena for the Rose Bowl show and from the deck of a home in the Palos Verdes hills watching the panorama from Carson's Home Depot to San Pedro's Queen Mary. We watched the Culver City show with neighbors from a bridge over Ballona Creek. Nothing beats…See More
And now, Figg Newton. Coming from one of tha most legendary Blood sets in Los Angeles. Now, first off, let me say for tha record that I have never personally met Figg Newton yet so I have no reason to sugarcoat anything in this article. He's a rapper I've heard people talk about sporadically…See More
Seven Da Pantha, an emcee at heart, has been as persistent as anyone in tha field of recording & performing music. With his recent release of K4G 1.5, we caught up wit' Seven to discuss tha inspiration behind this effort. Seven Da Pantha is already sending a message by way of him being tha only lyricist on tha project. I appreciate tha fact that I don't…See More
Comment Wall
You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot