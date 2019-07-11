Apply for the San Pedro Festival of Arts

APPLY NOW FOR THE SAN PEDRO

♥ FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS

SEPT 21 & 22, 2019

Final deadline to apply July 15. 2019 for Dance Companies & Schools

A free family event featuring Dance, Music & Visual Arts/Crafts Booths, this year, our 13th, at Anderson Memorial Center in San Pedro. (an LA City Rec & Parks location attached to their senior center in San Pedro). In conjunction with this, they are presenting a joint event that is a Health/Wellness and Community Event on the same day/location. Several autumn free to the public studio previews, one at Peoples' Place on 9/7 and one at Alvas Showroom on 9/14 lead to the main event on Sept 21 & 22, 2019.

See more about previous festivals at http://www.triartSP.com. Get a pdf on how to apply on that site by clicking on their "Apply now" button, or contact louisehr@LAChoreographersAndDancers.org to request one.

All dance forms performed by professional companies (usually about 20 selected) including traditional ballet and modern as well as ethnic dance forms, tap, fusion, jazz, and hip-hop. Each day also includes 3 pre-professional companies or schools. Marley covered stage 32 x 28 feet.

Honorarium for all professional companies selected,

ranging from $200 to $300 depending on length.

The San Pedro ♥ Festival of the Arts is produced by Louise Reichlin, Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers, in conjunction with Jan Kain, People's Place San Pedro.