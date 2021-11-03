Christian Rapper QuesThorough on Fatherhood, Rapping, And The State of Gospel Music

Mistah Wilson: Yo, Quest! What's tha deal, fam! Thanks for joining ThaWilsonBlock Network and coming thru for this exclusive interview with thawilsonMAG. How's life treating you?

QuesThorough: Life is amazing! God has opened doors that I never dreamed of walking through! The music has been the catalyst for new relationships and I recently celebrated 1 year as a home owner with my wife and children! 12 years ago we were homeless and now home owners! ONLY GOD! My song guiding my way is my testimony of that experience.



Mistah Wilson: For your audience reading this, could you hit us with a quick background on yourself?

QuesThorough: I’m a married father of 7 children, 6 girls and 1 boy! I’ve been with my wife for 26 years. We will be celebrating 21 years of marriage this October 28th! My entire family is musically inclined! So music came natural to me. I’ve been rapping and singing since I was a youngster! Rap music wasn’t accepted in my household growing up though. Pops didn’t respect it as real music so I kept my passion for it hidden. I spent the majority of my adolescence singing in choirs and an ensemble. I only rapped amongst my close friends and family.

