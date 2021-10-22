 

NiNi's Catering is Bringing Flavor To Your Front Door! Now Serving Los Angeles and Las Vegas

It's always a good thing to see black businesses succeed. But, when Black business and Black relationships succeed, it's twice as satisfying. NiNi's Catering is bringing a whole new tasty experience to your doorstep and it's as unique as anything we've seen on tha restaurant circuit.

From Tacos to Crab Legs, NiNi's Catering damn near does it all. With recipes inspired by her grandmother Rosie, you are sure to taste love in every bite! NiNi's catering creates food that people actually want to eat. She specializes in Tacos, but applies no limit to imagination when creating a tasteful experience you are sure to remember!

We caught up with NiNi for a quick Q&A on how she got started and how you can order some of her delicious goodies...

Read Full Article...

Views: 48

Comment

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

SPMG Media posted blog posts
Nov 27

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post San Pedro High Girls Volleyball 2021 Powers For Historic First
Nov 9

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

San Pedro High Girls Volleyball 2021 Powers For Historic First

On this past Saturday, San Pedro High girls volleyball was denied a fifth CIF-Los Angeles City Section championship when Sylmar swept their way to a Division 1 title.Tuesday was a different story, as the Pirates got the next best thing.For the first time in seven tries, the third oldest school in the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) finally achieved their first…See More
Nov 9
0 Comments
Mistah Wilson posted a blog post

Brooke Jean "Material Items And Money Do Not Hold The Key To My Heart"

Mistah Wilson: Do you have any positive, encouraging words for any up and coming artists?Brooke Jean: You will go through heaven and hell as you progress to make a name for yourself. You will realize a…See More
Nov 5
0 Comments
Mistah Wilson posted videos
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
Nov 5
Mistah Wilson promoted Mistah Wilson's blog post Glory Shalom talks Faith, Music, & Shares Her Testimony to Becoming a Believer in Jesus Christ
Nov 3
Mistah Wilson posted blog posts
Nov 3
Mistah Wilson updated their profile
Oct 22

© 2021   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service