 


Sports Editor

SPHS Girls Volleyball Withstands Narbonne Assault, Wins In 5

HARBOR CITY - The attacks came at them hard, but San Pedro High girls volleyball attacked harder when it was all said and done.

Down two games to one, the visiting Pirates took everything Narbonne of Harbor City dished at them, and dished their own brand of heart, guts, resilience and a whole lot of firepower in a crucial 22-25, 25-16, 18-25, 25-20, 15-13 Marine League victory that was more than inspiring.

It was the undeniable will to win, and the never say die attitude that was crucial to the success of San Pedro (9-8 overall, 4-1 league), who has now won in five sets over Narbonne at least once for three straight seasons. the last two coming on the road.

"Going into that fourth set with one win left us with two options: go all out or go home," San Pedro junior outside hitter Lauren Sutrin said. "There was no more time to feel out Narbonne or waste points on stupid mistakes. We had to bring it from that point on."

That's exactly what the Pirates would do against the hard-hitting Gauchos (6-5, 4-2).

It wasn't just Sutrin who brought it, San Pedro came at Narbonne in waves with several contributors in just about every facet of the match.

After Narbonne won the opening set, it was the serves of sophomore setter Rosie Lopez that aided San Pedro in the midway stages of the second set, as she came up with three straight aces. Freshman outside hitter Selene Ramirez was also pivotal down the stretch as Sutrin's booming kill off a double block ended the set. The Gauchos would win the third set going away, but the Pirates countered with a vicious block from senior middle block Rebecca Alvarenga to force the deciding fifth set.

That's when the likes of Sutrin, junior outside hitter Sara Peterson, and senior outside hitter Selene Ramirez took over, with a little bit of help on the side from other Pirates.

Selene's booming kill got things started in the fifth set which came after a clutch dig from Peterson right after a blocked attack as the two teams traded side-outs until a roll shot from senior outside hitter Leinea Mueller would drop down for a kill and a 5-3 San Pedro advantage that would suddenly balloon up to 9-4 after a sneaky dump down kill from senior setter Kiriana Teofilo forced a Narbonne timeout. Peterson and Sutrin each drove home authoritative kills before Teofilo's heads-up play.

Digs from junior defensive specialist Hanna Gurrola and senior libero Alison Lyons kept rallies alive all throughout that fifth set for San Pedro, but somehow Narbonne would even the score at 10 after two stuff blocks out of their last three points during their 6-1 rally. Back-to-back kills from Peterson and Selene Ramirez, followed by an ace from Lopez gave San Pedro a 13-10 edge, and Narbonne used their last timeout before cutting the deficit down to 13-12. Peterson blasted her third kill of the set to force match point, then the Gauchos got a reprieve with Peterson's service error.

A thrilling final rally ensued that ended with a block by San Pedro junior setter Sosha Williams, which was upped by Narbonne and went out of play, causing a wild celebration from the Pirates.

"Our comeback from being down was incredible," said Peterson, who along with Serena Ramirez each contributed ten kills and ten digs. "We came together as a team and pushed each other to do better, and by doing that it helped us to not only make ourselves better, but make our bond as a team stronger."

Selene Ramirez led San Pedro with a team-high 17 kills, while Lopez contributed greatly with 25 assists, 11 digs and four aces. Lyons added a match-high 25 digs for San Pedro, who got nine blocks at the net as a team, led by Sutrin who had three blocks to go with her four kills and an ace.

"Blocking was a key aspect in getting the win for the entire match," Sutrin said of Williams' match-ending block. "And the fact that Sosha went out there and finished it exactly how we were hoping to start is just another example of our team's strength and resilience."

Sutrin couldn't have said that any better.

Views: 7

Comment

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity


Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post SPHS Girls Volleyball Withstands Narbonne Assault, Wins In 5
16 minutes ago

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

SPHS Girls Volleyball Withstands Narbonne Assault, Wins In 5

HARBOR CITY - The attacks came at them hard, but San Pedro High girls volleyball attacked harder when it was all said and done.Down two games to one, the visiting Pirates took everything Narbonne of Harbor City dished at them, and dished their own brand of heart, guts, resilience and a whole lot of firepower…See More
24 minutes ago
0 Comments
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @GETRANSPORT: .@PortofLA's Gene Seroka discusses infrastructure, collaboration, & digitization to improve supply chain competitiveness a…
Twitter11 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
On this #TimelapseTuesday, container ship Maersk Emerald departs #PortofLA and heads out to sea. Video by Capt. Ker… https://t.co/JZ6aWJ2xTV
Twitter15 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Heather Caine's event was featured
Thumbnail

Fredy Boy at Alvas Showroom

September 30, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Season musicians performing debut album “Tail of the Shark”.YoutubeFred Beato – drums Tom Croucier – bass, guitar & vocals Iliana Rose – keyboards, vocals Kerry Chester – keyboards, vocals Pablo Padilla – guitarFredy BoyTickets: $20…See More
yesterday
0 Comments
Marlene Bauman's event was featured

Markus - Live music at Jackson's Place at Jackson's Place Beer and Wine Lounge

September 29, 2017 from 6pm to 9pm
Local guitarist Markus performs smooth jazz, soft rock and blues at Jackson's place while you enjoy beer, wine, and authentic Cajun food! Free parking on 7th and adjacent streets after 6pm.See More
yesterday
0 Comments
Lisa's event was featured
Thumbnail

On the Verge or The Geography of Yearning at Little Fish Theatre

September 28, 2017 at 8pm to October 19, 2017 at 8pm
On The Verge or The Geography of Yearningby Eric Overmeyer, directed by Richard PerloffSep 28 – Oct 19Runs: Thursdays 9/28, 10/5, 10/12, 10/19 at 8pmWednesdays 10/11, 10/18 at 8pmSundays 10/1, 10/8 at 2pmEquipped with dialogue as pithy as their helmets, a fearless feminine Victorian trio take it upon themselves to discover the mystery of things as they set out for Terra Incognita and discover the future. They travel from highest Himalaya to deepest Africa to suburban-est suburbia. “A frolicsome…See More
yesterday
0 Comments
Fern Decena's blog post was featured

Film Fest Call for #30SecVideo Shorts Powered by ViGO Video

The San Pedro International Film Festival (SPIFFest), http://spiffest.org/ now in its 6th edition, to take place Thursday, October 5 – Sunday, October 15, 2017 in San Pedro, the Port of Los Angeles.The Festival will expand its area of submissions from feature films and short films, to include…See More
yesterday
0 Comments

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service