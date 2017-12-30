The 2017 All-San Pedro News Pilot Prep Football Team

The 2017 San Pedro Prep Football season ended without a single postseason victory, but there was still plenty of excitement involved.

None more bigger than what took place on September 22 in Torrance.

After 36 years of torture, the Mary Star High football team finally conquered Bishop Montgomery with a 28-27 victory over the Knights for their first victory in the rivalry since 1981. Junior running back Luke Sabra's 90-yard touchdown run in the third quarter would be the spark plug the Stars needed to fire up after only trailing 9-7 at halftime, leading to the most spirited rendition of the school's alma mater when it was all over.

Sabra and fellow junior Edward Casiano would combine to run for 265 of the Stars' 304 rushing yards (Sabra had 160 of them on just five carries) and all four touchdowns to finally slay the Knights.

In spite of that massive turnaround for third-year head coach Jason Gelber, the Stars once again missed the CIF-Southern Section Division 13 playoffs after going 6-4 overall, but their 1-2 finish in the Santa Fe League (both losses coming to powers St. Anthony of Long Beach and St. Genevieve of Panorama City) would leave Mary Star out, just like last season.

Meanwhile over at San Pedro, the Pirates would somehow garner the final of eight spots in the inaugural CIF-Los Angeles City Section Open Division playoffs, which ended rather quickly in the quarterfinals with a 48-14 loss to eventual four-time champion, and CIF State Division 1-A champion Narbonne of Harbor City.

Probably even more head-scratching was that the Pirates went 2-3 in the Marine League to finish fourth place with a pair of close defeats at Carson and Banning, but the nonleague schedule which dealt the Pirates two more losses both came at the hands of CIF-SS Division 4 runner-up Downey and Lawndale, who finished with a perfect regular season and 11-1 record, all for the reason why San Pedro finished 5-6 overall under second-year coach Corey Miller.

Nevertheless, senior running back and linebacker Sean Davenport still emerged with a magnificent senior season for San Pedro, and is the 2017 San Pedro News Pilot Prep Football Player Of The Year.

The All-City second team offense and All-Marine League first team selection finished with 1,046 rushing yards on 169 carries and 14 touchdowns, also catching for another score and finishing with 1,210 all-purpose yards. Defensively, Davenport was just as solid with 49 tackles (31 solo), a fumble recovery, two forced fumbles and an interception.

San Pedro senior WR/DB Corey Fausto was named the Marine League's All-Purpose Player Of The Year after catching 26 passes for 627 yards and nine touchdowns, also garnering All-City first team offense honors. Fausto is also our Offensive Player Of The Year considering his scoring total is tied for second all-time in Pirate football single season history.

Other award winners for the Pilot are San Pedro senior linebacker Kai Kaneshiro (Defensive Player Of The Year), Mary Star senior defensive lineman Kaze Hayashi (Lineman Of The Year), and Mary Star sophomore defensive back Isaac Colloca (Newcomer Of The Year).

The 2017 All-San Pedro News Pilot Prep Football Team



OFFENSE

QB – Justin Bernal (San Pedro, junior)

RB – Sean Davenport (San Pedro, senior)

RB – Luke Sabra (Mary Star, junior)

WR – Corey Fausto (San Pedro, senior)

WR – Genki Mouri (Mary Star, senior)

WR – Camren Thomas (San Pedro, junior)

OL – Joshua Amador (San Pedro, senior)

OL – Tim Macias (San Pedro, senior)

OL – Kenny Howard (San Pedro, senior)

OL – Ruben Nava (Mary Star, senior)

OL – Matthew Lane (Mary Star, sophomore)

ATH. – Kevin Costa (Mary Star, junior)





DEFENSE

DL – Jelani Blade (San Pedro, senior)

DL – Pedro Cazares (San Pedro, junior)

DL – David Carlton (San Pedro, senior)

DL - Kaze Hayashi (Mary Star, senior)

LB – Kai Kaneshiro (San Pedro, senior)

LB – Joe James (Mary Star, junior)

LB – Matt Marquez (San Pedro, senior)

DB – Isaac Colloca (Mary Star, sophomore)

DB – DeVean Randall (San Pedro, senior)

DB – Marco Ibarra (Mary Star, sophomore)

DB – D’Andrew Lopez (Mary Star, senior)

K/P – Ramiro Lopez (San Pedro, senior)

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sean Davenport.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Corey Fausto.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kai Kaneshiro.

LINEMAN OF THE YEAR: Kaze Hayashi.

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Isaac Colloca.