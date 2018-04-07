The 2018 All-San Pedro News Pilot Prep Boys Soccer Team

The 2017-2018 San Pedro Prep Boys Soccer season ended in glory for one of the three schools.

For the first time since 1987, San Pedro High boys soccer was crowned a CIF-Los Angeles City Section champion on March 3, when they defeated University of Los Angeles via a penalty kick shootout after the game ended in a 1-1 tie, capturing the Pirates' second ever CIF title. The Pirates under head coach Peter Hazdovac also advanced to the CIF Southern California Regionals for the first time in program history, where it fell 2-0 to Indian Springs of San Bernardino on March 6.

Senior midfielder Jorge Alvarenga stepped up his game during the postseason the most out of all the Pirates, who placed third in the Marine League (all three league losses were by one goal) and posted solid victories during the year against Redondo Union, Granada Hills and even neighbor Port Of Los Angeles.

Mary Star was not able to win a third straight Camino Real League championship under coach Chris Guastella as the Stars finished second behind St. Paul of Santa Fe Springs, but senior forward Victor Garnier capped off another spectacular season, and finished his career in just three years with over 100 career goals. Garnier wins his third straight San Pedro News Pilot Prep Boys Soccer Player Of The Year honor, but this time shares the achievement with Alvarenga.

POLA had a lot of magnified blowout losses during the 2017-2018 season, but still managed to finish fourth in the Crosstown League and reach the quarterfinals of the CIF-LACS Division 5 playoffs after missing postseason play the last two years.

In all, it was a magnificent run for all three San Pedro Prep Boys Soccer teams.

ALL-SAN PEDRO NEWS PILOT PREP BOYS SOCCER 2018

Brandon Zuniga (POLA, sr.)

Juan Retana (San Pedro, jr.)

Jesus Aguilera (Mary Star, sr.)

Josue Gonzalez (POLA, sr.)

Andres Rodriguez (San Pedro, sr.)

Chris Tyler (Mary Star, jr.)

Nick Wagner (Mary Star, sr.)

Andrew Flores (POLA, sr.)

Pablo Alvarez (San Pedro, soph.)

Edwin Reyes (POLA, sr.)

Noah Guastella (Mary Star, jr.)

Francisco Ojeda (San Pedro, sr.)

Justin Kirkendal (POLA, sr.)

Ernesto Vergara (Mary Star, fr.)

Albert Bier (San Pedro, sr.)



CO-PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

Victor Garnier (Mary Star, sr.)

Jorge Alvarenga (San Pedro, sr.)

MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER/GOALIE OF THE YEAR

Kevin Hernandez (San Pedro, sr.)

COACH OF THE YEAR

Peter Hazdovac (San Pedro)

SAN PEDRO NEWS PILOT PAST PREP BOYS SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

2012: Drew Mendez, Mary Star

2013: Jake Tedesco, Mary Star & Santiago Rodriguez, San Pedro.

2014: Daniel Powell, San Pedro

2015: Jose (Cele) Lopez, San Pedro

2016: Victor Garnier, Mary Star

2017: Victor Garnier, Mary Star