 


Sports Editor

The 2018 All-San Pedro News Pilot Prep Boys Soccer Team

The 2017-2018 San Pedro Prep Boys Soccer season ended in glory for one of the three schools.

For the first time since 1987, San Pedro High boys soccer was crowned a CIF-Los Angeles City Section champion on March 3, when they defeated University of Los Angeles via a penalty kick shootout after the game ended in a 1-1 tie, capturing the Pirates' second ever CIF title. The Pirates under head coach Peter Hazdovac also advanced to the CIF Southern California Regionals for the first time in program history, where it fell 2-0 to Indian Springs of San Bernardino on March 6.

Senior midfielder Jorge Alvarenga stepped up his game during the postseason the most out of all the Pirates, who placed third in the Marine League (all three league losses were by one goal) and posted solid victories during the year against Redondo Union, Granada Hills and even neighbor Port Of Los Angeles.

Mary Star was not able to win a third straight Camino Real League championship under coach Chris Guastella as the Stars finished second behind St. Paul of Santa Fe Springs, but senior forward Victor Garnier capped off another spectacular season, and finished his career in just three years with over 100 career goals. Garnier wins his third straight San Pedro News Pilot Prep Boys Soccer Player Of The Year honor, but this time shares the achievement with Alvarenga.

POLA had a lot of magnified blowout losses during the 2017-2018 season, but still managed to finish fourth in the Crosstown League and reach the quarterfinals of the CIF-LACS Division 5 playoffs after missing postseason play the last two years.

In all, it was a magnificent run for all three San Pedro Prep Boys Soccer teams.

ALL-SAN PEDRO NEWS PILOT PREP BOYS SOCCER 2018

Brandon Zuniga (POLA, sr.)
Juan Retana (San Pedro, jr.)
Jesus Aguilera (Mary Star, sr.)
Josue Gonzalez (POLA, sr.)
Andres Rodriguez (San Pedro, sr.)
Chris Tyler (Mary Star, jr.)
Nick Wagner (Mary Star, sr.)
Andrew Flores (POLA, sr.)
Pablo Alvarez (San Pedro, soph.)
Edwin Reyes (POLA, sr.)
Noah Guastella (Mary Star, jr.)
Francisco Ojeda (San Pedro, sr.)
Justin Kirkendal (POLA, sr.)
Ernesto Vergara (Mary Star, fr.)
Albert Bier (San Pedro, sr.)

CO-PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Victor Garnier (Mary Star, sr.)
Jorge Alvarenga (San Pedro, sr.)

MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER/GOALIE OF THE YEAR
Kevin Hernandez (San Pedro, sr.)

COACH OF THE YEAR
Peter Hazdovac (San Pedro)

SAN PEDRO NEWS PILOT PAST PREP BOYS SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

2012: Drew Mendez, Mary Star

2013: Jake Tedesco, Mary Star & Santiago Rodriguez, San Pedro.
2014: Daniel Powell, San Pedro
2015: Jose (Cele) Lopez, San Pedro

2016: Victor Garnier, Mary Star

2017: Victor Garnier, Mary Star

Views: 27

Comment

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
4 more…
yesterday
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Richard III - William Shakespeare at Elysium Conservation Theatre

March 30, 2018 at 8pm to April 28, 2018 at 10pm
https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3334371https://www.yelp.com/biz/elysium-conservatory-theatre-san-pedro-2See More
Thursday
0 Comments
Heather Caine might attend Heather Caine's event
Thumbnail

San Pedro City Ballet Spring Recital at Warner Grand Theatre

June 2, 2018 from 2pm to 4pm
http://www.sanpedrocityballet.org/upcoming-events/See More
Wednesday
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
Wednesday
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Midiri Brothers at Palos Verdes Performing Arts

May 13, 2018 from 5pm to 7pm
A swinging sextet with a nationwide following, The Midiri Brothers’ spirited jazz music is certain to bring back memories for those who remember the heyday of Dixie and swing, while also captivating those who are unfamiliar with this exciting style. The group features authentic and creative performances of the music of Benny Goodman, Lionel Hampton, Artie Shaw, the Dorsey Brothers and Red Norvo, in addition to their own special arrangements. Joe Midiri has been showcased as Benny Goodman in…See More
Wednesday
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
Tuesday
Adriana N. Martinez promoted The San Pedro Coast's blog post White Point Landslide findings to be unveiled June 18th
Monday
Heather Caine posted events
2 more…
Sunday

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service