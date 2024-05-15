Michael Taylor's Standoff With Sheriffs at Hollywood Court; Not Arrested | LAPD Obstructs Justice

Come experience car-free open streets at CicLAvia’s 52nd event on Sunday, May 19; between 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. The public is invited to enjoy this compact neighborhood route as a pop-up park for the day connecting Wilmington Waterfront Park and Banning Park. For all ages and abilities, CicLAvia - Wilmington offers walkers, joggers, bikers, roller skaters, and those who simply want to play with one’s favorite people-powered way to enjoy this 2.25-mile temporary park. Always free, CicLAvia…See More
Defendant Michael Taylor in Case GA1111-32, along with other civilians, were denied access to and from the Hollywood courthouse on May 2nd, 2024 after Taylor discovered that Judge Ronald Owen Kaye substantiated 3 consecutive and unjustified conflicts of interest without reason declared by the public defender in direct response to Taylor asserting his 6th amendment rights via text and voicemail. Taylor became upset over Judge Kaye allowing his current lawyers to suppress evidence of a falsified…See More
