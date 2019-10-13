Andrew Silber's Page

 

I'm a San Pedro
Local
Who referred you to the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?
Branimir
My place to eat in San Pedro
The Whale & Ale
My favorite San Pedro celebrity
Annet Ciketic
My place to grab a drink in San Pedro
The Whale & Ale
My place to shop in San Pedro
Drop-in Gifts
A little about me
Moved to Southern California in April of 1985, after leaving a position as Banquet Manager at the Café Royal on Regent Street, London. He is an honors graduate from the Westminster Hotel School in Vincent Square, Westminster, London where he studied hotel management full-time majoring in French, Economics and Tourism.
When he arrived in Los Angeles, Andrew worked briefly in front of house at The Beverly Wilshire Hotel, before joining Jacopo’s Italian Restaurant on Beverly Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard.
Straight away, Andrew became involved in local Community activities, and was soon Vice President of the Beverly Hills Restaurant Association, which (amongst many other activities), started the Taste of Beverly Hills in Roxbury Park each summer.
Andrew quickly grew to Operations Director of the Jacopo’s Group. During his six years there a further four Restaurants were opened.
Having risen as high as he could within that company, Andrew transferred to a new job with giant restaurant group: Restaurants Unlimited, Inc. based in Seattle Washington. Andrew was initially manager at Kincaids in San Francisco, before taking a management position at Cutters in Santa Monica.
After two years there, Andrew was head-hunted to Sony Pictures Entertainment in Culver City, where he was responsible for all Food & Beverage Operations at The Culver Studios on Washington Boulevard.
Facing fourteen years of large losses, Andrew was able to turn the Food & Beverage facility into a profit within ten months, and it remains the only Food operation operated by Sony Pictures, not contracted to an outside Catering Company.
While he was with Sony, feeding rock stars and actresses, Andrew’s wife Adela developed the plan to restart The Whale & Ale in San Pedro.
Adela's family have lived in San Pedro for three generations, and she knew of the Pub & Restaurant as a previously thriving concern, operated by Grand House Management during the period 1988 to 1991.
It closed in July 1991, so the Silbers negotiated to buy The Whale & Ale, Inc. and lease the building from its previous operator.
This culminated in their re-opening the doors on December 4th 1995, over twelve years ago.
Andrew and Adela have been married twenty years and have two children: Alexander, 19 and Lara Michelle, 16.
They all live in San Pedro.
Since December 1995, under the guidance of Adela and Andrew Silber, The Whale & Ale has been successful in many areas:
It is honored each year by both The California Restaurant Writers, and the Southern California Restaurant Writers who awarded it “Most Promising Newcomer” in 1988.
Elmer Dills and his Channel 7 News Team have featured it during a TV show on the delights of the British Pub in California. In 2007, prestigeous Los Angeles Magazine awarded it “Best of LA” designation. In October of the same year, former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalyn Carter chose the Whale & Ale for a family dinner during their visit to the South Bay.
Merrill Schindler has given the Restaurant a Glowing 3 star revue, and the Zagat Guide to Southern California also praises the Cuisine and ambience of the Restaurant.
It is regularly featured as a local business to quote in the LA Times, Daily Breeze, PV Peninsula News and Long Beach Press Telegram.
The Whale and Ale has been a pioneer of website design, launching its own website in November 1996, when such things were unheard of for Restaurants in Southern Los Angeles. Now whaleandale.com is visited by well over 22,000 visitors per month.
Andrew quickly became involved in the local Chamber of Commerce and was quickly asked to be Vice-President in charge of Economic Development.
He was a Director of the San Pedro Business Improvement District for two terms since it’s inception, and Secretary for the first term.
My San Pedro hangout
The Whale & Ale
My San Pedro secret
Hang out at Utro's for the Eggie Sandwich & a pitcher of Rolling Rock!
MSHS or SPHS
SPHS

