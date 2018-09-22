 

Louise Reichlin
Louise Reichlin's Page

Latest Activity

Louise Reichlin posted a status
"Photos from a past San Pedro Festival of the Arts"
56 minutes ago
0 Comments
Louise Reichlin posted photos
1 hour ago
Louise Reichlin posted a blog post

Apply for the San Pedro Festival of Arts

APPLY NOW FOR THE SAN PEDRO♥ FESTIVAL OF THE ARTSSEPT 21 & 22, 2019 Final deadline to apply July 15. 2019 for Dance Companies & Schools A free family event featuring Dance, Music & Visual Arts/Crafts Booths, this year, our 13th, at Anderson Memorial Center in San Pedro. (an LA City Rec & Parks location attached to their senior center in San Pedro). In conjunction with this, they are presenting a joint event that is a Health/Wellness and Community Event on the same day/location.…See More
1 hour ago
0 Comments
Louise Reichlin posted an event
San Pedro ♥ Festival of the Arts at Opposite the Battleship Iowa

September 22, 2018 at 11am to September 23, 2018 at 7pm
The SAN PEDRO ♥ FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS (formerly the SP TriArt Festival) is a FREE family event featuring dance, music, & crafts, this year on Saturday and Sunday, Sept 22 & 23, 2018. This will be its 12th year. Food trucks also add to the mix, along with free prize drawings each hour. Highlighting the festival are performances by 20 dance companies curated by Louise Reichlin. Their styles range from modern to ballet to cultural dances including Mexican Folkoric, a Latin American Tango,…See More
Sep 17, 2018
0 Comments
Louise Reichlin posted events
Aug 17, 2018

Profile Information

I'm a San Pedro
Local
Who referred you to the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?
Jan kain
My place to eat in San Pedro
Ports O'Call
A little about me
I am the producer and dance director of the TriArt Festival, now in its 7th year. I also direct a dance company, Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers.
My San Pedro hangout
People's Place & Alvas
My San Pedro secret
This is our5th year producing in San Pedro, but we have worked in schools here many years.
MSHS or SPHS
nope
See me on Facebook at:
http://facebook/Louise.Reichlin

Louise Reichlin's Photos

Louise Reichlin's Blog

Apply for the San Pedro Festival of Arts

Posted on July 11, 2019 at 5:24pm 0 Comments

APPLY NOW FOR THE SAN PEDRO

♥ FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS

SEPT 21 & 22, 2019

 

Final deadline to apply July 15. 2019 for Dance Companies & Schools

 

A free family event featuring Dance, Music & Visual Arts/Crafts Booths, this year, our 13th, at Anderson Memorial Center in San Pedro. (an LA City Rec & Parks location attached to their senior center in San Pedro). In…

Continue

APPLY NOW FOR THE SAN PEDRO ♥ FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS DANCE + OTHER AREAS - SEPT 17, 2017 EVENT

Posted on July 7, 2017 at 9:44pm 0 Comments

DEADLINE DANCE COMPANY OR SCHOOL APPLICATIONS- JULY 15, 2017

The San Pedro ♥ Festival of the Arts is a free family event featuring dance, music & Visual Arts/Crafts Booths this year taking place in the Courtyard of Crafted at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro. This will be its 11th year. The festival was again awarded a Department of Cultural Affairs,…

Continue

San Pedro ♥ Festival of the Arts , A free family event featuring dance, music & crafts!

Posted on July 24, 2015 at 11:34am 0 Comments



SAN PEDRO ♥ FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS (previously the TriArt ♥ Festival) announces Year Nine scheduled for September 19 & 20 at Ports O'Call Village in the south grass area of the park. …

Continue

San Pedro ♥ Festival of the Arts , A free family event featuring dance, music & crafts!

Posted on July 24, 2015 at 11:34am 0 Comments



SAN PEDRO ♥ FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS (previously the TriArt ♥ Festival) announces Year Nine scheduled for September 19 & 20 at Ports O'Call Village in the south grass area of the park. …

Continue

