Louise Reichlin's Page

Louise Reichlin has not received any gifts yet
Posted on July 11, 2019 at 5:24pm 0 Comments 0 Promotions
APPLY NOW FOR THE SAN PEDRO
♥ FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS
SEPT 21 & 22, 2019
Final deadline to apply July 15. 2019 for Dance Companies & Schools
A free family event featuring Dance, Music & Visual Arts/Crafts Booths, this year, our 13th, at Anderson Memorial Center in San Pedro. (an LA City Rec & Parks location attached to their senior center in San Pedro). In…Continue
Posted on July 7, 2017 at 9:44pm 0 Comments 0 Promotions
DEADLINE DANCE COMPANY OR SCHOOL APPLICATIONS- JULY 15, 2017
The San Pedro ♥ Festival of the Arts is a free family event featuring dance, music & Visual Arts/Crafts Booths this year taking place in the Courtyard of Crafted at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro. This will be its 11th year. The festival was again awarded a Department of Cultural Affairs,…Continue
Posted on July 24, 2015 at 11:34am 0 Comments 0 Promotions
Posted on July 24, 2015 at 11:34am 0 Comments 0 Promotions
Comment Wall
You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot