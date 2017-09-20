 

Humana California
Share on Facebook
Share
 

Humana California's Page

Gifts Received

Gift

Humana California has not received any gifts yet

Give Humana California a Gift

Latest Activity

Humana California posted a blog post

Eligible for the Medicare Special Enrollment Period? Here are 5 Tips for Selecting Health Coverage before the Deadline

By Rick Beavin, Market President in California, HumanaThe federal government has announced a Special Enrollment Period (SEP) for people with Medicare impacted by the fires in California and who live (or did live at the time of the disaster) in impacted areas where the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) declared an emergency or major disaster. This SEP is also available to people who don’t live in impacted areas, but rely on help making health care decisions from friends or family…See More
2 hours ago
0 Comments
Humana California updated their profile
2 hours ago
Humana California posted an event

Health &amp; Wellness Fair, Sept. 20 at Normandale Recreation Center

September 20, 2017 from 9:30am to 11:30am
The Normandale Recreation Center invites adults age 55 years and older to attend a free Health & Wellness Fair for the Los Angeles community. The event is sponsored by Humana, a leading health and well-being company, which aims to help people achieve lifelong well-being and has had a presence in California since 1984.The Normandale Recreation Center hosts a free Health & Wellness Fair to help…See More
Sep 5, 2017
0 Comments
Humana California is now a member of San Pedro News Pilot
Sep 1, 2017
Welcome Them!

Profile Information

I'm a San Pedro
Newbie
Who referred you to the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?
N/A
A little about me
I am a recent college graduate.

Humana California's Blog

Eligible for the Medicare Special Enrollment Period? Here are 5 Tips for Selecting Health Coverage before the Deadline

Posted on January 23, 2018 at 1:00pm 0 Comments

By Rick Beavin, Market President in California, Humana

The federal government has announced a Special Enrollment Period (SEP) for people with Medicare impacted by the fires in California and who live (or did live at the time of the disaster) in impacted areas where the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) declared an emergency or major disaster. This SEP is also available to people who don’t live in impacted areas, but rely on help making health care decisions…

Continue

Comment Wall

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

  • No comments yet!
 
 
 

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Humana California posted a blog post

Eligible for the Medicare Special Enrollment Period? Here are 5 Tips for Selecting Health Coverage before the Deadline

By Rick Beavin, Market President in California, HumanaThe federal government has announced a Special Enrollment Period (SEP) for people with Medicare impacted by the fires in California and who live (or did live at the time of the disaster) in impacted areas where the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) declared an emergency or major disaster. This SEP is also available to people who don’t live in impacted areas, but rely on help making health care decisions from friends or family…See More
2 hours ago
0 Comments
Humana California updated their profile
2 hours ago
Heather Caine posted events

  • X

    March 3, 2018 from 6pm to 11:45pm

  • Let's Get It On

    February 14, 2018 from 6pm to 7pm

  • Computer Love

    February 16, 2018 at 8pm to February 17, 2018 at 10pm
1 more…
yesterday
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Old School VALENTINE'S Dinner And Dance at Dalmation American Club

February 10, 2018 from 6pm to 11:45pm
https://www.facebook.com/DalmatianAmericanLittle Willie G., the original voice of Thee MidnitesDJ Ynot spinning oldies and old schoolLow Key BandCharity RafflesTickets/information 310-850-4991See More
yesterday
0 Comments
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Agent 22 With Special Guest Emmett Chapman at Alvas Showroom

February 11, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Agent 22 with special Emmett ChapmanTickets: $20Tom Griesgraper (Chapman Stick)Ryan Moran (Percussion)Emmett Chapman (Chapman Stick)http://www.stick.comhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Ax9mE4yAsAhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PqbS6BLfJpoSee More
Sunday
0 Comments
Heather Caine shared their event on Facebook
Thumbnail

Midiri Brothers

Sunday
Heather Caine shared their event on Facebook
Thumbnail

Midiri Brothers

Saturday
Heather Caine shared their event on Facebook
Thumbnail

Kambiz Pakan Flamenco Guitar Concert

Saturday

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service