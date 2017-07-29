POLA's Analise De La Roca Is MaxPreps All-State Large Schools

Before officially heading to New Mexico State for college, Port Of Los Angeles High softball pitcher and 2017 graduate Analise De La Roca would garner one final postseason award to cap off her storied four-year high school career.

De La Roca was named to the MaxPreps 2017 California Large Schools All-State Softball Team as a pitcher for the second year in a row, which adds to her other growing list of accomplishments as a two-time CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division I Pitcher Of The Year, Coliseum League Player Of The Year, two-time Daily Breeze South Bay All-Area First Team, and two-time San Pedro News Pilot Player Of The Year among others.

In 2016, De La Roca was also named a MaxPreps Softball All-American and is a two-time Cal-Hi Sports All-State Small Schools selection.

In her final season, De La Roca helped pace the Polar Bears to a 31-2-2 record by going 28-2 in the circle with a 0.60 earned run average, 357 strikeouts in 186 innings pitched, 13 shutouts, a pair of no-hitters and one perfect game. The four-year veteran also shined hitting-wise with a .609 batting average, 9 home runs, 32 RBIs, 53 hits, 7 doubles, 3 triples and 27 runs scored for the CIF-LACS Division 1 semifinalist.

Here's where De La Roca stacks up among the greats who played for Port Of Los Angeles during their first seven years of the program, as she leaves with six school records.

CAREER BATTING AVERAGE (At Least 100 Games Played)

.469 - ANALISE DE LA ROCA

.426 – Savana Ramirez

.423 – Nicolle Miranda

.415 – Kelsea Short

.409 – Allison Bayer

.399 – Briana Valencia

.393 – Rosemary Garcia

CAREER HITS

179 – ANALISE DE LA ROCA

143 – Nicolle Miranda

139 – Kelsea Short

130 – Savana Ramirez

124 – Allison Bayer

109 – Briana Valencia

96 – Rosemary Garcia

CAREER RUNS

153 – Kelsea Short

123 – Allison Bayer

111 – Briana Valencia

102 – Savana Ramirez

85 – Nicolle Miranda

78 – ANALISE DE LA ROCA

74 – Rosemary Garcia

73 – Sarah Maldonado

CAREER RBIs

120 – ANALISE DE LA ROCA

119 – Nicolle Miranda

118 – Allison Bayer

109 – Kelsea Short

99 – Briana Valencia

79 – Savana Ramirez

74 – Rosemary Garcia

71 – Sarah Maldonado

CAREER HOME RUNS

23 - Allison Bayer

22 - Nicolle Miranda

19 – ANALISE DE LA ROCA

19 - Briana Valencia

18 - Kelsea Short

CAREER EARNED RUN AVERAGE

1.04 – ANALISE DE LA ROCA

1.76 – Nicolle Miranda

CAREER WINS

75 – Nicolle Miranda

74 – ANALISE DE LA ROCA