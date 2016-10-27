 

Heather Caine
  • Female
  • San Pedro, CA
  • United States
Share on Facebook
Share

Heather Caine's Friends

  • Kelly's Lot
  • Eric. Ramos
  • Coast 2 Coast Tile & Stone
  • USS IOWA
  • Jamaal Kellen Street
  • Just me
  • Marlene Bauman
  • Joe Buscaino
  • San Pedro Methodist Church
  • Joleen D'Rage
  • San Pedro Bay Historical Society
  • John Stinson
  • Scott Gray
  • Eddie North-Hager
  • Andrew Silber

Gifts Received

Gift

Heather Caine has not received any gifts yet

Give a Gift

 

Heather Caine's Page

Latest Activity

Heather Caine updated their profile
Oct 27, 2016
Heather Caine's event was featured
Thumbnail

Holiday Pops Spectacular at Warner Grand Theatre

December 20, 2014 from 8pm to 10pm
Golden State Pops Orchestra returns for their 11th season, opening with an annual favorite concert of seasonal musical works and the GSPO Chorale. A feast for the ears and eyes – for the whole family.Tickets: $22 - $60 at gspo.comSee More
Dec 18, 2014
0 Comments
Heather Caine's event was featured
Thumbnail

The Nutcracker at Warner Grand Theatre

December 12, 2014 at 8pm to December 14, 2014 at 10pm
San Pedro City Ballet returns with a holiday season tradition, featuring their corps de ballet and some of San Pedro's ballet stars of tomorrow. Dates: December 12, 13 & 14- times varyTickets and information at sanpedroballet.com and http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/460440See More
Dec 6, 2014
0 Comments
Heather Caine's event was featured
Thumbnail

Bus Stop by William Inge at Little Fish Theatre

November 14, 2014 at 8pm to December 13, 2014 at 10pm
Runs Fri & Sat @ 8pm; Sun 11/30+ @ 2pm; Thu 12/11 @ 8pmSet in 1955, a blustery winter storm has hit the Midwest, and a busload of travelers from Kansas City must stop and spend the night at a small diner outside of Topeka, Kansas. Two young lovers, Cherie and Bo play out their courtship and discover that part of the journey is not knowing where you are headed. Bus Stop is an American classic. “….an uproarious romantic comedy that never strays from the truth.”  – NY TIMESSee More
Dec 2, 2014
0 Comments
Heather Caine's event was featured
Thumbnail

Something's Funny At The Warner Grand at Warner Grand Theatre

December 6, 2014 from 8pm to 10pm
A monthly show with four of some of the funniest stand up comedians working – veterans of HBO, Showtime, Letterman and more.  (You never know who might show up!)Tickets: $10 & $15 at tix.com See More
Nov 29, 2014
0 Comments
Heather Caine's 2 events were featured
Nov 25, 2014
Heather Caine's event was featured
Thumbnail

Kon-Tiki at Warner Grand Theatre

November 22, 2014 from 7:30pm to 9:30pm
Kon-Tiki (Norway 2012; 118 min)With five loyal friends in tow, explorer Thor Heyerdal sails a fragile balsa wood raft along an ancient path some 4,300 miles across the Pacific.  Along the way, they're attacked by tidal waves, sharks and other dangers.Q & A following film to review fact and fiction of the explorers.Tickets $10 at pvplc.org.  Free for students 18 and under. http://www.kontikidefilm.com/See More
Nov 20, 2014
0 Comments
Heather Caine's 2 events were featured
Nov 4, 2014
Heather Caine posted events
Oct 21, 2014
Heather Caine promoted POLA Softball's event Christmas Tree and Wreath Fundraiser
Oct 21, 2014
Heather Caine posted an event

Screaming Females at Harold's Place

October 20, 2014 from 6pm to 7pm
Screaming Trees with Pujol, URTC, Massenger etc.http://screamingfemales.com http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Screaming_Females https://www.facebook.com/screamingfemalesSee More
Oct 19, 2014
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted an event
Thumbnail

Hocus Pocus Movie at Peck Park

October 25, 2014 from 7pm to 9pm
Free Movie in the Park presented by: NW San Pedro Neighborhood Council and Peck Park Recreation Center.Round up the family: grab your blanket, beach chair, pack a picnic and join the fun!Movie starts at dark.http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hocus_Pocus_%281993_film%29 See More
Oct 17, 2014
0 Comments
Heather Caine's 2 events were featured
Oct 17, 2014
Heather Caine's event was featured
Thumbnail

Bullying Prevention Awareness Event at Warner Grand Theatre

October 14, 2014 from 5pm to 8pm
Bullying Prevention Awareness Event Featuring Premiere of "The Equation of Life"IN CONJUNCTION WITH OCTOBER'S ANTI-BULLYING MONTH, THE EQUATION OF LIFE, A THOUGHTFUL AND COMPELLING FILM DIRECTED BY 12-YEAR-OLD GERRY ORZ, WILL HAVE ITS PURPLE CARPET PREMIERE AT LOS ANGELES' WARNER GRAND THEATER Hosted by Kids Resource, an Organization Promoting Education and Awareness for Childhood Social Challenges, The October 14th Event and Fundraiser Will Feature Speakers Including Anti-Bullying Activist…See More
Oct 11, 2014
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
Oct 7, 2014
Heather Caine's 3 events were featured
Oct 7, 2014

Profile Information

I'm a San Pedro
Local
Who referred you to the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?
I Googled San Pedro and up came this site.
My favorite San Pedro celebrity
There are celebrities in San Pedro??
A little about me
I originate from Liverpool, England, and San Pedro reminds me of my home city. Two very similar major shipping ports.
My San Pedro hangout
Sacred Grounds

Comment Wall (1 comment)

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

At 2:43pm on March 25, 2012, Bob Craig said…

have you ever worked for Tower Records in Concord, Ca.?

 

 

 

Heather Caine's Blog

San Pedro: A Different Kind of Burgeoning Art Scene by Evelyn McDonnell

Posted on January 13, 2014 at 8:00pm 0 Comments

Editor's Note: The LA Weekly has noticed San Pedro's artistic sensibilities!

"Artists, collectors, families and college students stroll Sixth and Seventh streets, clutching plastic tumblers of Two-Buck Chuck and buttery seafood rolls from the Lobster Truck. A live band rehashes oldies near…

Continue

Mysterious Cat Paintings On San Pedro Buildings Stir Passionate Debate

Posted on September 14, 2013 at 7:30pm 0 Comments

Publisher's note: Donna Littlejohn of the Daily Breeze wrote a great story about the cat paintings that are disappearing: http://www.dailybreeze.com/general-news/20130913/mysterious-cat-paintings-on-san-pedro-buildings-stir-passionate-debate

At the San Pedro News Pilot we do want to share and give credit to all the outlets who care enough to cover our…

Continue
 
 
 

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine updated their profile
Oct 27, 2016
Vanessa Kromer's event was featured
Thumbnail

Goo Goo Dolls at Warner Grand Theatre

November 1, 2016 from 8pm to 11pm
Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated band Goo Goo Dolls will hit the road this fall for their second headline run in support of their latest release Boxes featuring support from SafetySuit. The tour will make a stop at the Warner Grand Theatre in San Pedro on November 1. See More
Oct 27, 2016
0 Comments
Larry Richardson's event was featured
Thumbnail

Lao Tizer Group at Alvas Showroom

October 29, 2016 from 8pm to 10pm
Lao Tizer piano/keyboardsRic Fierabracci bassGene Coye drumsMunyungo Jackson percussionSteve Nieves sax and vocalsAdmission is $20.00. To make reservations, please call (310)519-1314.See More
Oct 27, 2016
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street's 2 blog posts were featured
Oct 27, 2016
SPMG Media's blog post was featured

Father/Daughter Mother/Son 2016 Math Maze Game tournament

Father/Daughter Mother/Son 2016 Math Maze Game tournamentSaturday, December 3 at 10 AM - 2 PMCarson Community Center801 E Carson St, Carson, California 90745The Academic preparation Squad and 100 Black Women of Carson is requesting your participation as a sponsor in the Mother & Son / Father &…See More
Oct 27, 2016
0 Comments
Mariel Ganowsky is now a member of San Pedro News Pilot
Oct 27, 2016
Welcome Them!

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post SPHS Football Posts Emphatic Victory Over Banning
Oct 26, 2016
SPMG Media posted a blog post

Father/Daughter Mother/Son 2016 Math Maze Game tournament

Father/Daughter Mother/Son 2016 Math Maze Game tournamentSaturday, December 3 at 10 AM - 2 PMCarson Community Center801 E Carson St, Carson, California 90745The Academic preparation Squad and 100 Black Women of Carson is requesting your participation as a sponsor in the Mother & Son / Father &…See More
Oct 25, 2016
0 Comments

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service